Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus scores a goal against Manchester United during a Champions League match on Wednesday, Nov. 7, in Turin, Italy. EFE-EPA/Alessandro Di Marco

Mario Mandzukic of Juventus strikes the ball during a Champions League match against Manchester United on Wednesday, Nov. 7, in Turin, Italy. EFE-EPA/Alessandro Di Marco

Juan Mata of Manchester United celebrates after scoring a goal against Juventus in a Champions League match on Wednesday, Nov. 7, in Turin, Italy. EFE-EPA/Alessandro Di Marco

Manchester United got a pair of goals in the last five minutes here Wednesday to defeat Juventus 2-1 and sustain their chances of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stage.

Juve continue to lead Group H with 9 points from four matches, while United are second with 7 points, 2 ahead of Valencia.

Man United, who have conceded 18 goals in 11 Premier League matches, concentrated on denying space to the Bianconeri attacking trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

Ronaldo, still seeking his first European goal since coming over to Juve from Real Madrid, got the ball to Sami Khedira in scoring position just before the break, but the German's shot hit the post.

The wood-work intervened again five minutes into the second half, when Dybala's potent strike from 20 yards out bounced off the cross-bar.

The goal finally came in the 65th minute, a magnificent effort by Ronaldo that gave the hosts a 1-0 lead over his former club.

Juve had two chances to add to their advantage, but United keeper David De Gea thwarted Miralem Pjanic and Cuadrado fired over the net.

Even so, the hosts looked set to take all 3 points until the 86th minute, when late substitute Juan Mata brought Man United level with a free kick.

Three minutes later, Juventus defender Alex Sandro accidentally knocked an Ashley Young free kick into his own net to give United the 2-1 victory.