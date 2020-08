Police and firefighters work after a fire at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua, 31 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Managua Archbishop, Leopoldo Brenes, celebrates a Mass at Angels Basilica in Cartago, Costa Rica, joined by central american bishops, to ask for peace and understanding between Costa Rica and Nicaragua to help find a solution to their border conflict, on 24 November 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/Jeffrey Arguedas

A view of the burnt remains of the Blood of Christ image after a fire inside the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua, 31 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

The archbishop of Managua on Friday declared a fire at the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Nicaraguan capital as a “terrorist act” in the Catholic majority country.

"It is a terrorist act, an act of intimidating the Church in its evangelizing mission," said Leopoldo Brenes, who in July 2018 claimed that the Catholic Church is persecuted by the government of President Daniel Ortega. EFE-EPA