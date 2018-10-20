Tottenham Hotspur’s players react after an English Premier League soccer match against West Ham United at London Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Neil Hall

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in action during an English Premier League soccer match against Burnley at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart (L) reacts after a goal by Manchester City's Leroy Sane (R) during an English Premier League soccer match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (L) celebrates with teamates after scoring during an English Premier League soccer match against Burnley at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City on Saturday thrashed visiting Burnley 5-0 in a Premier League rout, which saw the return of Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne after being sidelined for over two months due to a knee injury.

Spanish coach Pep Guardiola's squad completely dominated the game, preventing the visitors from taking even one shot on goal.

Argentina striker Sergio Aguero scored City's lone first-half goal in the 17th minute, but after the break, Portugal winger Bernardo Silva and Brazil midfielder Fernandinho scored back-to-back shots in the 54th and 56th minutes, respectively.

The final two nails in Burnley's coffin were driven in by Algeria star Riyad Mahrez in the 83rd minute and Germany forward Leroy Sane in the 90th.

Man City strengthened its grip on the Premier League's top spot with 23 points, while Burnley moved down to the 13th place with eight points, and could fall more pending the remaining matches.

De Bruyne - who led the Premier League with the most assists in the 2017/2018 season but had been out with a torn knee ligament since August - took the field Saturday in the 58th minute as a substitute after missing a total of 10 games.

Elsewhere in English soccer, Tottenham Hotspur continued its four-game Premier League winning streak with a 1-0 away victory over West Ham United.

Bournemouth played to 0-0 home draw against Southampton, while Cardiff City claimed its first victory of the season after beating visiting Fulham 4-2.

Newcastle United's winless skid continued with a 1-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion, while Watford earned a 2-0 away win over Wolverhampton.