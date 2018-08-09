Daniel Arzani of Australia (L) and Paolo Hurtado of Peru during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Australia and Peru in Sochi, Russia, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RONALD WITTEK

The Premier League side Manchester City on Thursday signed Australian left winger Daniel Arzani from Melbourne City FC.

The 19-year-old Arzani, who was born in Iran and immigrated with family to Australia at the age of seven, was named Young Footballer of the Year in the A-League, Australia's first tier, last season.

"In a short period of time, Daniel has developed into one of Australia's brightest young stars and has demonstrated the drive and raw talent required for success at the highest level," City Football Group Managing Director Brian Marwood said.

"This pathway was first forged by (Midfielder) Aaron Mooy just two years ago, and we are all delighted to see another Australian-grown talent make this move," Marwood added.

Mooy joined the Citizens two years ago and then he moved on loan to Huddersfield Town, playing a pivotal role in the Terriers promotion to the Premier League and in Huddersfield Town maintaining their first-tier spot last season.

The City Football Group is a holding company that owns football-related businesses in major cities around the world, including in Melbourne City and Manchester City.

Arzani became the youngest Australian player to participate in a World Cup, as he took part in Australia's three Group-Stage clashes, against France, Denmark and Peru in Russia this summer.

The Citizens are now looking into the possibility of loaning Arzani out to another team for the next season with details to follow in the coming days.