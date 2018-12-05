Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (C) plays the ball during a Premier League match against Watford on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Vicarage Road stadium in Watford, England. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

Abdoulaye Doucoure (L) of Watford FC scores a goal against Manchester City during a Premier League match on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Vicarage Road stadium in Watford, England. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

Manchester City's Leroy Sane (C) scores against Watford during a Premier League match on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at Vicarage Road stadium in Watford, England. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL

Defending champions Manchester City extended their lead atop the Premier League with a 2-1 victory Tuesday over Watford, who came alive in the final minutes to make it a contest.

Undefeated 15 matches into the season, City climb to 41 points, 5 more than second-place Liverpool, though the Reds have a game in hand.

Watford, who have struggled in recent weeks after a good start to the campaign, are 11th with 20 points.

Playing in front of their supporters at Vicarage Road, the Hornets could take some satisfaction from keeping City off the scoreboard until the 40th minute, when Leroy Sane scored with an assist from Riyad Mahrez.

The visitors went ahead 2-0 in the 51st minure with Mahrez's goal off a back-pass from Gabriel Jesus.

City looked set for another comfortable victory, but Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure put the ball in the net in the 85th minute and the visitors conceded a pair of corners in the final moments.