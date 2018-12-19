Former FC Molde and current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts after the UEFA Europa League qualification match between Molde FK and Hibernian Edinburgh at Aker stadium in Molde, Norway, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SVEIN OVE EKORNESVAAG

Premier League team Manchester United on Wednesday appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the interim manager of its first team until the end of the 2018/19 season.

The English club sacked Jose Mourinho on Tuesday, having left the club sixth in the league table, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, who beat them 3-1 on Sunday.

"Manchester United is in my heart and it is brilliant to be coming back in this role. I am really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club," Solskjaer said in a statement.

Solskjaer first joined Man United back in 1996 until 2007, netting 126 goals in 366 appearances.

The former Norway international retired as a player in 2008 to start his managerial career as United's reserve-team manager, before joining FC Molde in Norway.

Solskjaer, to be assisted by Mike Phelan, is to fill the position temporarily until a "thorough recruitment process for a new full-time manager" is conducted.

"Ole is a club legend with huge experience, both on the pitch and in coaching roles. His history at Manchester United means he lives and breathes the culture here and everyone at the club is delighted to have him and Mike Phelan back," executive vice chairman, Ed Woodward, added.