Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 05 December 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester United at the London Stadium in Stratford, east London, Britain, 29 September 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Manchester United's head coach Jose Mourinho (L) and Liverpool's head coach Juergen Klopp (R) react after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, 16 December 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United in Stratford, east London, Britain, 29 September 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho during the UEFA Champions Leagues group G soccer match against FC Porto at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

The English club Manchester United announced Tuesday that head coach Jose Mourinho would be leaving the club with immediate effect.

United is currently sixth in the table, 19 points behind Premier League leader Liverpool, who beat them 3-1 on Sunday.

"Manchester United has announced that Jose Mourinho has left the Club," the club posted on Twitter.

The Portuguese coach joined the side in 2016 but failed to turn them into title contenders despite winning the Europa League and League Cup in his first season.

"We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future," the club added.