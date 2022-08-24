A row of houses make up the settlement of Salvation, where the residents fear the relentless rise of the sea and the garbage that surrounds their houses every morning. EFE / Federico Segarra

The abandoned house of a neighbor in Sitio Pariahan, who now lives just a few hundred meters away, in the Salvation settlement, where their homes inevitably face the same fate as their old neighborhood. EFE / Federico Segarra

Hundreds of fishermen and their families who have settled in precarious floating houses north of Manila Bay suffer an environmental and urban siege due to the rise in sea level, the construction of an airport and the tons of drifting garbage that choke their livelihood.

Vincent Omolida, 41, and his wife, Melissa Salvación, 37, live in the Sitio Pariahan settlement, about 30 kilometers north of Manila. Four years ago, before the relentless rise of the waters, they had to abandon their house and build a new home a few hundred meters further back in a row of dilapidated and windowless shacks.

It was unprotected from the onslaught of typhoons and storms.

