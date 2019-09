Gimnasia y Esgrima head coach Diego Maradona during the match against Racing Club, at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, 15 September 2019. EFE-EPA/ Demian Alday Estevez

Gimnasia y Esgrima head coach Diego Maradona during the match against Racing Club, at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, 15 September 2019. EFE-EPA/ Demian Alday Estevez

Gimnasia y Esgrima head coach Diego Maradona during the match against Racing Club, at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, 15 September 2019. EFE-EPA/ Demian Alday Estevez

Diego Maradona had a bitter first outing as the new coach for Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, falling to Racing Club 2-1 during the sixth week of Argentina's Superliga campaign.

After all the hoopla and great expectations for Maradona at the helm of Gimnasia, he got off to a poor start against Racing, which notched its second win in the Argentine league.