Spanish Moto GP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team celebrates on the podium after winning the MotoGP race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FILIP SINGER

Marc Márquez has expressed his confidence ahead of an upcoming race in the Czech Republic that would see the Spaniard taking to the track for his 100th MotoGP, according to comments published by his team on Tuesday.

Repsol Honda said that so far, the 25-year-old rider had bagged 40 wins, ended on the podium 70 times and snatched 48 pole positions.

"We had a good test at Brno and we're coming off of wins at two very different races, one an all-out battle and one more tactical, so we arrive in Brno in a confident mood," said Márquez, who claimed victory at the German GP on July 15.

The MotoGP star added he would go into Sunday's race "not thinking about the advantage in the Championship, as if we were all still at the beginning, on zero points."

He said the aim was to win, but if that was not possible his team would "manage to get the best result possible."

Márquez finds himself comfortable atop the Championship's world standings on 165 points, followed by Italy's Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) on 119 points and his teammate Maverick Viñales of Spain on 109.