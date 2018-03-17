Austria's winner Marcel Hirscher (C), Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen (L), second place, and Victor Muffat-Jeandet (R) of France, third place, react after the men's giant slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Mar. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDERS WIKLUND

Austria's Marcel Hirscher competes during a men's giant slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Mar. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONTUS LUNDAHL

Austria's Marcel Hirscher holds the men's World Cup giant slalom discipline trophy after the men's giant slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Mar. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDERS WIKLUND

Austrian skier Marcel Hirscher on Saturday won the men's World Cup giant slalom title, his seventh overall triumph in the competition, as he clinched the discipline finals held in Are, Sweden.

This was 28-year-old Hirscher's 13th win out of 58 events he took part in throughout the season, tying the record set by Ingemar Stenmark and Hermann Maier.

Hirscher, a two-time champion in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, recorded a time of two minutes and 13.63 seconds, 0.23 seconds faster than second-placed Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway.

French skier Victor Muffat-Jeandet completed the podium with a time of two minutes and 13.89 seconds, just 0.03 seconds behind Kristoffersen.