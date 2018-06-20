Germany's forward Marco Reus, whose team lost their debut match 0-1 to Mexico in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, on Wednesday said in Sochi that he wished he could play and help the team.

Reus made his remarks in Sochi, where Die Mannschaft arrived on Tuesday night and held their first practice ahead of Saturday's showdown with Sweden's national "Blagult" team.

Though he has been injured, Reus stated that, "It is my goal to play, but I have no problem being on the bench, I was injured for a long time, so I spoke a lot with the coach and it's his job to select the team."

Asked about clash with Blagult, the forward stressed that Die Mannschaft must avoid losing the ball as many times as they did against Mexico.