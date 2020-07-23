The coming into effect of a controversial anti-terror law in the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte has brought back ghosts of Ferdinand Marcos' martial law (1972-81), when political activism was punished and dissent was silenced by force.
The law, which came into force last weekend, "has a chilling effect for society in general and for activism in particular," Cristina Palabay, a well-known activist and secretary general of Karapatan - a national network of human rights organizations in the Philippines - told EFE.EFE-EPA
