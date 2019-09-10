Canadian author Margaret Atwood attends a press conference after the release of her new book 'The Testaments', a sequel to the award-winning 1985 novel 'The Handmaid's Tale' at the British Library in London, Britain, 10 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Canadian author Margaret Atwood attends a press conference after the release of her new book 'The Testaments', a sequel to the award-winning 1985 novel 'The Handmaid's Tale' at the British Library in London, Britain, 10 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Canadian author Margaret Atwood reads extracts of her new book during a press conference after the release of her new book 'The Testaments', a sequel to the award-winning 1985 novel 'The Handmaid's Tale' at the British Library in London, Britain, 10 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Margaret Atwood has said The Handmaid’s Tale has a new resonance because of threats to women’s rights, particularly in the United States.

Atwood, 79, published the best-selling novel in 1985 and it was adapted into a television series in 2017.