Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, CEO and executive editor of Filipino online news site Rappler, poses for a photo after an interview at a restaurant in Taguig City, Manila, Philippines, 09 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

“We live in a time when lies kill and the very platforms that deliver the news are biased against facts and they are biased against journalism and journalists,” said Nobel Peace Prize winner, Maria Ressa, in an interview with Efe.

Along with fellow journalist, Russian Dmitry Muratov, Ressa was awarded the peace prize for her efforts in safeguarding freedom of expression in her homeland the Philippines and exposing the abuse of power, violence and growing authoritarianism led by president Rodrigo Duterte.

“If you don’t have facts, you can’t have truth, you can’t have trust, which means you have no shared reality and it becomes impossible to solve any problem, to create anything,” she said. EFE





