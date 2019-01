Zhang Yiman of China in action against Carolina Marin of Spain during their women's singles qualification match at the Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2019 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Spanish badminton star Carolina Marin breezed past China's Zhang Yiman 21-14, 21-8 in her first match of the Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Reigning world champion Marin needed only 33 minutes to rout her rival, who gave her a tough fight in the beginning of each set.

The Spaniard will now play South Korea's Ga Eun Kim, who beat fellow countrywoman Sung Ji Hyun 21-14, 15-21, 21-19, in the second round.