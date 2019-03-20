Designated hitter Khris Davis of the Oakland A's reacts after hitting a two-run home run against a Seattle Mariners pitcher in the bottom of the third inning of the opening game of the 2019 Major Baseball Season. The contest was played at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, on March 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Relief pitcher Hunter Strickland (L) and catcher Omar Narvaez of the Seattle Mariners celebrate after getting the last out of a 9-7 victory over the Oakland A's at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, on March 20, 2019. The game was the first contest of the 2019 Major League Baseball regular season. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Veteran Japanese outfielder Ichiro Suzuki of the Seattle Mariners is introduced prior to a March 20, 2019, game at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, against the Oakland Athletics. That contest was the opening game of the 2019 Major Baseball Season. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Veteran Japanese outfielder Ichiro Suzuki of the Seattle Mariners prepares to bat in the top of the fourth inning of a March 20, 2019, game at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan against the Oakland A's. That contest was the first game of the 2019 Major League Baseball regular season. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Outfielder Domingo Santana of the Seattle Mariners hits a grand-slam home run in the top of the third inning of a game against the Oakland Athletics at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, on March 20, 2019. That contest was the first game of the 2019 Major League Baseball regular season. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Outfielder Domingo Santana (C) of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand-slam home run in the top of the third inning of a March 20, 2019, game at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. That contest was the first game of the 2019 Major League Baseball regular season. EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

The Seattle Mariners outslugged the Oakland A's 9-7 here Wednesday in a game at the Tokyo Dome that kicked off the 2019 Major League Baseball regular season.

New faces led the way for the Mariners, with left fielder Domingo Santana connecting on a Grand Slam in the top of the third inning and shortstop Tim Beckham going 3-for-3 and hitting a two-run home run in the top of the fifth.

Santana played with the Milwaukee Brewers last season but saw limited action in the second half of the season, while Beckham had a disappointing season last year as a member of the Baltimore Orioles.

Three newly acquired relief pitchers also played a huge role in the win by shutting down a late A's comeback.

Oakland jumped out to an early 2-0 lead against Mariners starter Marco Gonzales, who gave up a solo home run to right fielder Stephen Piscotty in the bottom of the first inning and a run-scoring single to shortstop Marcus Semien an inning later.

The Mariners, however came storming back in the top of the third against A's starter Mike Fiers, with second baseman Dee Gordon kicking things off by driving home Beckham with a single to make the score 2-1.

Santana then came up later that inning with the bases loaded and belted an opposite-field shot over the right-field wall that thrilled the crowd of 45,787 at the Tokyo Dome, the home stadium of the Nippon Professional Baseball's Yomiuri Giants.

Fiers was taken out after that inning, while Gonzales gave up a two-run home run in the bottom of the third off the bat of A's designated hitter Khris Davis that cut the lead to 5-4.

The Mariners' line-up, however, continued to be explosive and scored four more runs off of A's relievers Liam Hendriks and Ryan Dull, who gave up the home run to Beckham.

The A's refused to go away though and scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh off of relief pitcher Nick Rumbelow, all of them coming on a home run by third baseman Matt Chapman that drove in Semien and pinch hitter Robbie Grossman.

But then three relievers the Mariners acquired in the offseason - Cory Gearrin, Zac Rosscup and Hunter Strickland - preserved their team's narrow 9-7 lead over the game's final 2 2/3 innings.

Strickland, the Mariner's closer, got the save by working a perfect bottom of the ninth and striking out Chapman to end the contest.

Gonzales (1-0) was credited with the win despite giving up three earned runs in six innings, while Fiers (0-1) took the loss after allowing five earned runs in three innings.

One of Japan's greatest baseball heroes, 45-year-old Ichiro Suzuki, a player who enjoyed tremendous success in both his homeland and the United States (mostly with the Mariners) and is considered a lock for the Hall of Fame once he finally retired and becomes eligible, saw limited action in Wednesday's game.

Ichiro, who became the second-oldest position player to start on Opening Day, went 0-for-1 with a walk for the Mariners before exiting the game to a standing ovation.

The Mariners and A's, both of whom are in the American League West Division, will face off again in the finale of their two-game Opening Series in Tokyo on Thursday.

Opening Day - the first game of season for the other 28 MLB teams - will be March 28, with all of those games scheduled to be played in North America.

The Mariners will host the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox that day, while the A's will welcome the Los Angeles Angels.