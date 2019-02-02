Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (R) celebrates with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (L) after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of the NFC Championship game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 20 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN ANDERSON

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (C) in the huddle with his team before a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, 20 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

US singer Justin Timberlake performs the halftime show during Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, on 04 February 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CRAIG LASSIG

San Francisco 49ers back-up quarterback Colin Kaepernick (C), San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold (L), and San Francisco 49ers free safety Eric Reid (R) take a knee during the US national anthem before the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 02 October 2016. EPA FILE/JOHN G MABANGLO

Barbadian singer and actress Rihanna attends the European Premiere of 'Oceans 8' in Leicester Square, central London, Britain, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

US Singer Adam Levine and pop band Maroon 5 perform on stage at Meo Arena in Lisbon, Portugal, 17 June 2015. EPA FILE/JOSÉ SENA GOULÃO

Maroon 5 is set to take to the stage for this year's edition of the Super Bowl, one of the biggest sports events of the year in the United States.

The US band, led by Adam Levine, announced in Sept. it would be performing during the halftime slot at the highly-anticipated final this Sunday, which will pitt Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots against each other.

Maroon 5 follows in the footsteps of Madonna, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake, who hit their notes in front of millions, either in attendance at the American football final or watching on television.

Over 100 million people in the US usually watch the musical elements of the game on television and the event draws worldwide attention.

But this year, the event's popularity was not enough to convince singers Rihanna and Pink to headline.

Rihanna reportedly declined an invitation to perform at the Super Bowl in a show of support for National Football League players who have been kneeling during the national anthem in a protest against racial discrimination.

In 2016, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick decided to kneel while the anthem was played before kick-off, in a protest against racism and oppression.

Other players followed suit and have been kneeling at other games ever since, something that has drawn criticism from United States President Donald Trump.

When Maroon 5 first announced they would perform during the Super Bowl, an online petition collected over 100,000 signatures asking the band to boycott the event.

Several artists have reportedly turned down the opportunity to support the band at the Super Bowl.

Rapper Cardi B, who featured in a Maroon 5 song, turned down an invite to perform, reportedly saying she would accept it when Kaepernick returns to the game. He has been a free agent since 2017.

Rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi have confirmed their participation at this year's edition.

Scott, in partnership with the National Football League, donated $500,000 to a non-profit organization dedicated to human rights and social justice.

Kaepernick himself has not publicly commented.