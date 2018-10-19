Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during a free practice session for MotoGP Motorcycling Grand Prix of Japan at Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, northern Japan, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team poses with a Maneki-neko Japanese figurine, or beckoning cat lucky charm, during a free practice session for MotoGP Motorcycling Grand Prix of Japan at Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, northern Japan, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Marc Marquez of Spain and Italy's Andrea Dovizioso decided not to take part in Friday's second free practice session ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix due to unfavorable track conditions.

Marquez dominated much of the first free practice before falling to the fourth fastest in the last minutes of the session, which was led by Dovizioso.

"This morning in the dry, the feeling was good, and with half-and-half conditions in the afternoon, we decided not to lap, even though I am normally strong in that situation," the 2018 Moto GP Championship leader, Marquez, said in a statement made available by Repsol Honda website.

"I saw that Dovi is going to be fast this weekend. Anyway, it does not matter, as we will keep the same mentality as always and keep working," he added.

The 25-year-old also pointed out that "acceleration and braking stability" needed more improvements.

Meanwhile, Marquez teammate and compatriot Dani Pedrosa set the pace for the second free practice session, clocking in a time of one minute and 48.136 seconds.

The Japanese Grand Prix is to kick off on Sunday at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit.