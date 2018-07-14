Spanish Moto GP rider Marc Marquez (R) of Repsol Honda Team and British MotoGP rider Scott Redding of Ducati Pramac in action during a free practice session of the motorcycling Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, July 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Spanish Moto GP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during a free practice session of the motorcycling Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, July 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Spanish rider Marc Marquez (Honda) clinched the pole position on Saturday for the upcoming German MotoGP.

Ahead of Sunday's race, Marquez was narrowly the fastest with a time of one minute, 20.295 seconds.

However, this was a mere 0.025 seconds ahead of Italy's Danilo Petrucci (Pramac Ducati), who came second, while Spain’s Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) who was only 0.057 seconds off the pace.

This was Marquez’s ninth consecutive pole at the Sachsenring in all categories, his sixth of the season and the 48th of his MotoGP career.

Spaniard Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha) came fourth, 0.171 seconds off the pace, followed by Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati).