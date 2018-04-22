Ducati Team MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Italy (L) and LCR Honda Castrol Team MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow of the United Kingdom (R) in action during qualifying two at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Americas at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, USA, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Ducati Team MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo in action during qualifying two at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Americas at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, USA, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Repsol Honda Team MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain in action during qualifying two at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Americas at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, USA, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Spain's Marc Marquez will start Sunday's MotoGP race at Austin from fourth on the grid after being hit with a 3-spot penalty on Saturday for blocking Yamaha rider Maverick Viñales.

Marquez, who rides for the Repsol Honda Team, had earlier gained his sixth-consecutive pole position at the second round of qualifying (Q2) for Sunday's Grand Prix of the Circuit of the Americas.

Marquez had clinched the top spot on the grid with a best lap of 2:03.658 in Q2, easily besting Viñales's 2:04.064.

The penalty now promotes Viñales to the top position, ahead of Italian Suzuki rider Andrea Iannone and French Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider Johann Zarco.

Marquez - the two-time defending world champion - on Sunday will try to maintain his record at the Grand Prix of the Americas, the third race of the 2018 MotoGP season.

The Spaniard has been first to the checkered flag at every Austin race since its inception in 2013.

Cal Crutchlow currently leads the 2018 MotoGP riders' standings with 38 points, just three ahead of Andrea Dovizioso, while Marquez is in fifth place with 20 points after two races.