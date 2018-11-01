Spanish rider Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), who has already secured the 2018 MotoGP title, said on Thursday while preparing for the upcoming Malaysian Grand Prix that he has taken note of the outstanding performance that his compatriot, Alvaro Bautista (Ducati), put in during the Australian Grand Prix.

Replacing injured Jorge Lorenzo at the Phillip Island Circuit, Bautista raced with the leaders having started the race from the fourth row and held the second position through much of the Grand Prix until the end when he finished the race in fourth place.

Meanwhile, after crashing at last weekend's race, the 25-year-old Marquez stressed that he wanted to bounce back, aiming - if he was not able to win the Malaysian GP – to end up in the first five spots.

The free practices are due to kick off on Friday, two days ahead of the GP at the Sepang International Circuit in Sepang, Malaysia.