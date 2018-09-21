Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati takes part in the free training session at Motorland Aragon circuit in Alcañiz, Spain, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Javier Cebollada

MotoGP riders Italian Andrea Iannone of Suzuki Ecstar (R) and Spanish Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda (L) take part in the free training session at Motorland Aragon circuit in Alcañiz, Spain, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Javier Cebollada

Spanish MotoGP riders Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa (R) of Repsol Honda take part in the free training session at Motorland Aragon circuit in Alcañiz, Spain, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Javier Cebollada

Four-time world champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) rebounded from sixth place in Friday's first Free Practice for the 2018 Aragon MotoGP to take the top spot in FP2.

The Spaniard clocked a best lap of 1:47.382, outpacing Ducati riders Jorge Lorenzo of Spain and Italy's Andrea Dovizioso.

British racer Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) finished fourth, followed by Italians Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar) and Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac Racing), while Spain's Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) and Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto Team), came in seventh and eighth, respectively.

Another multiple world champion, Italy's Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha), was ninth, just ahead of Spanish teammate Maverick Viñales.