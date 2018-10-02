Spanish rider Marc Marquez of Honda Repsol in action during the MotoGP race of the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera at Misano circuit, in Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sept. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PASQUALE BOVE

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez (Honda) said he is ready to tackle the hot and humid conditions expected for the first-ever Thailand Grand Prix, in a statement released Tuesday by Honda.

The Buriram Circuit, build in 2014, is to hold its debut MotoGP race this season on Oct. 7.

"The high humidity and temperature are going to be demanding on the body, but when you get on the bike you just forget those things and simply focus on riding," Marquez said.

The four-time world champion has a 72-point overall lead on his main MotoGP title rival, Andrea Dovizioso of Italy (Ducati).

"Some parts of the circuit are tricky, but the layout in general is nice," Marquez explained, adding "It will be exciting to race in Thailand for the first time."

"We had a good test in February but we'll need to recheck every detail starting on Friday morning," he said. "We must remain focused and calm though, as it will be important to manage the weekend well, working in the way that we're used to doing."