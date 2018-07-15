Spanish Moto GP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team leads the pack of riders during the MotoGP race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (Honda) achieved his fifth victory of the season on Sunday by winning the German Grand Prix, the ninth consecutive win of his career at the Sachsenring circuit.

Marquez finished with a time of 41 minutes, 5.019 seconds and currently leads the 2018 MotoGP standings with 140 points, 41 points ahead of Italian rider Valentino Rossi (Yamaha).

Rossi took second place at the Sachsenring, 2.196 seconds behind Marquez, while fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Viñales of Spain came third, 2.776 seconds off the pace.