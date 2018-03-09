Lucas Ocampos of Olympique Marseille (top) in action against Iago Herrerin of Athletic Bilbao (bottom) during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Olympique Marseille and Athletic Bilbao in Marseille, France, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Clinton Njle of Olympique Marseille (C) flanked by Yeray Alvarez (L), Xabier Etxeita (2-R) and Oscar de Ramos of Athletic Bilbao during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Olympique Marseille and Athletic Bilbao in Marseille, France, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Lucas Ocampos of Olympique Marseille celebrates scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Olympique Marseille and Athletic Bilbao in Marseille, France, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Bilbao in action during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Olympique Marseille and Athletic Bilbao in Marseille, France, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Jordan Amavi of Olympique Marseille (L) and Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao (R) in action during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Olympique Marseille and Athletic Bilbao in Marseille, France, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Dimitri Payet of Olympique Marseille (C) and tea mates celebrate scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Olympique Marseille and Athletic Bilbao in Marseille, France, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Olympique Marseille took a big step toward qualifying for the Europa League quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory here Thursday over Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

The match had barely begun when Athletic's Susaeta gave away the ball in midfield, spurring a Marseille attack that resulted in a goal by Lucas Ocampos to make it 1-0 for the hosts just 44 seconds after the opening whistle.

Things got even worse for the visitors in the 14th minute, when a poor clearance by Etxeita set up an easy goal by Dimitri Payet to double Marseille's advantage.

And over the next four minutes, only the heroics of Athletic keeper Iago Herrerin kept his side from falling behind 4-0, as he denied Germain on successive occasions.

Aritz Aduriz had a chance to claw back a goal, but put too much on the shot and the ball went well wide.

Just as it looked like half-time couldn't come soon enough for Athletic, the referee awarded a penalty for a foul by Rami in first-half stoppage time and Aduriz - the leading scorer in the Europa League - stepped to the line and converted to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Bilbao squad were improved to start the second period, yet it was Marseille who scored the decisive next goal, a rocket from Ocampos in the 57th minute to bring the score to 3-1.