Olympique Marseille supporters light up flares at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, March 15, 2018 during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second soccer leg match between Athletic Bilbao and Olympique Marseille. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams (front) and Olympique Marseille's Dimitri Payet (back) in action during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second soccer leg match between Athletic Bilbao and Olympique Marseille at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL TONA

Olympique Marseille's Kostas Mitroglou (R) watches as Athletic Bilbao's Xabier Etxieta (C) heads the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second soccer leg match between Athletic Bilbao and Olympique Marseille at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Olympique Marseille's Lucas Ocampos (R) reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second soccer leg match between Athletic Bilbao and Olympique Marseille at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Olympique Marseille's Dimitri Payet (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 0-1 lead during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second soccer leg match between Athletic Bilbao and Olympique Marseille at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL TONA

Athletic are out of the Europa League after their 2-1 loss here Thursday to Olympique Marseille in the second leg of a round of 16 tie.

Marseille, who started with a 3-1 advantage after the first leg in France, were clearly the better side on what turned into one of Athletic's darkest nights at Bilbao's San Mames stadium.

Two security guards were injured, one of them by a stab or jab to the neck, in incidents involving hooligans among the 900 Marseille traveling supporters, who launched flares from the stands.

On the field, Marseille created the first chance and only a stop by Athletic keeper Iago Herrerin kept the visitors from scoring in the 7th minute.

Athletic made their first change just 22 minutes into the match, when Mikel Rico left with an injury before Aritz Aduriz had a pair of opportunities for the host.

The first, a header off a Cordoba cross, sailed over the cross-bar, while a subsequent shot from distance went wide.

Iñigo Lekue's clumsy foul against Dimitri Payet in the 37th minute resulted in a penalty and the Marseille captain converted from the spot to put his team ahead 1-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate.

Athletic defender Yeray Alvarez was hurt in the final minute of first half, forcing the hosts to use the second of their three changes.

Marseille's second goal came in the 52nd minute as the product of an outstanding individual effort by Lucas Ocampos that was just too much for Herrerin to handle, leaving the home side trailing 5-2 on aggregate.

Athletic did enjoy a bit of good luck on a goal by Iñaki Williams in the 74th minute, but things turned ugly again just two minutes later with the expulsion of Aduriz after he picked up a second yellow card.

The visitors had little trouble seeing out the match against shorthanded Athletic.