Leipzig's Jean-Kevin Augustin (center) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Marseille in the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal tie on Thursday, April 12, in Marseille, France. EFE-EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Olympique Marseille's Dimitri Payet tries to thread his way between Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate and Lukas Klostermann during the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal tie on Thursday, April 12, in Marseille, France. EFE-EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Olympique Marseille coach Rudi Garcia and his players celebrate their victory over Leipzig in a Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday, April 12, in Marseille, France. EFE-EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Olympique Marseille's Dimitri Payet celebrates after scoring the decisive goal against Leipzig in the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal tie on Thursday, April 12, in Marseille, France. EFE-EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Olympique Marseille are headed to a European semifinal for the first time in 14 years after romping 5-2 here Thursday over Leipzig in the quarterfinal second leg to prevail 5-3 on aggregate.

Dimitri Payet was the undisputed man of the match, playing a part in each of one of his side's goals to orchestrate the comeback following the 1-0 loss to Leipzig in the first leg.

Not even conceding a goal to Leipzig's Bruma in the 2nd minute could dishearten the Marseille squad or quiet the record crowd inside the Orange Velodrome.

The hosts' response was not long in coming, as a Payet corner kick in the 6th minute resulted in an own goal by Leipzig's Stefan Ilsanker.

Three minutes later, Payet delivered a perfect cross to Morgan Sanson alone in front of goal. While Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi made the initial stop, the rebound landed at the feet of Bouma Sarr, who scored to give Marseille a 2-1 lead on the night.

Though the aggregate stood at 2-2, the visitors retained the edge by virtue of their away goal.

Marseille thought they surmounted that obstacle when a rocket from distance by Payet found the back of the net in the 17th minute, but the goal was disallowed on a Kostas Mitroglou foul against a defender.

The third goal eventually came. Florian Thauvin redirected Payet's free kick to give Marseille the advantage in the 38th minute.

But Leipzig weren't ready to throw in the tunnel and Jean-Kevin Augustin scored in the 55th minute off a brilliant back-heel pass by Naby Keita to level the overall score at 3-3 and give the visitors a second away goal.

Payet, unwilling to let anyone spoil his big night, settled the contest with a great individual effort at the hour mark, slotting the ball into the corner of the net to put Marseille ahead to stay.

Desperate for a goal, Leipzig sent keeper Gulacsi forward for a corner kick in stoppage time, leaving their own net unguarded, and a speedy Marseille counter ended with a goal by Hiroki Sakai to make the final 5-2.