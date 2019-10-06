Animal owners raise their pets during a mass blessing of pets in Quezon City, Philippines, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

A pet dog sits beside their owner as they wait for the mass blessing of pets in Quezon City, Philippines, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Animal owners raise their pets during a mass blessing of pets in Quezon City, Philippines, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

A Sugar glider is held by its owner during a Pet Gala and pet blessing in Quezon City, Philippines, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

A Pomeranian dog is seen during a mass blessing of pets in Quezon City, Philippines, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Animal owners sit with their pets during a mass blessing of pets in Quezon City, Philippines, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

A Catholic priest blesses animals during a mass blessing of pets in Quezon City, Philippines, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

A couple of show dogs are held by their owners as they wait for the mass blessing of pets in Quezon City, Philippines, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STR