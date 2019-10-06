Pet owners took their animals for a mass blessing in Quezon City, Philippines, on Sunday, an event held on the first Sunday of October in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.
A visual story by Epa.
Animal owners raise their pets during a mass blessing of pets in Quezon City, Philippines, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STR
A pet dog sits beside their owner as they wait for the mass blessing of pets in Quezon City, Philippines, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STR
Animal owners raise their pets during a mass blessing of pets in Quezon City, Philippines, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STR
A Sugar glider is held by its owner during a Pet Gala and pet blessing in Quezon City, Philippines, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STR
A Pomeranian dog is seen during a mass blessing of pets in Quezon City, Philippines, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STR
Animal owners sit with their pets during a mass blessing of pets in Quezon City, Philippines, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STR
A Catholic priest blesses animals during a mass blessing of pets in Quezon City, Philippines, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STR
A couple of show dogs are held by their owners as they wait for the mass blessing of pets in Quezon City, Philippines, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STR
A group of pomeranian dogs sit beside their owner as they wait for the mass blessing of pets in Quezon City, Philippines, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STR
