Taking a trip through Amsterdam’s canals on boats that once brought migrants to Europe from Africa or symbolically marrying a tour guide for a day are among some of the alternative options the Dutch city is offering tourists who want to get off the beaten track.

A pocket guidebook full of alternative ideas has been designed to bring together locals and visitors so they can explore lesser-known parts of the capital while practicing a more sustainable and respectful form of tourism in a city that is inundated with tourists.