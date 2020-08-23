A handout photo made available by the Presidency of Colombia that shows Colombian President Ivan Duque (C) during a speech at the Jose Maria Cordova airport, in the municipality of Rionegro, near to Medellin, Colombia, (issued 18 August 2020). EPA-EFE/FILE/COLOMBIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A demonstrator with a sign that says 'They are killing us' remains in the floor in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, 21 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/Carlos Ortega

Colombia has been witnessing its most violent period since the signing of a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels almost four years ago, as a string of killings have left more than 30 dead in the last two weeks.

Three of these massacres, termed as "collective homicides" by the government, occurred between Friday and Saturday in remote areas of the country and where armed groups are known to clash for control over drug trade and other illegal activities. EFE-EPA