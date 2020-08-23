Colombia has been witnessing its most violent period since the signing of a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels almost four years ago, as a string of killings have left more than 30 dead in the last two weeks.
Three of these massacres, termed as "collective homicides" by the government, occurred between Friday and Saturday in remote areas of the country and where armed groups are known to clash for control over drug trade and other illegal activities. EFE-EPA