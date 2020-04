Massimo Bottura with his family: her wife Lara and children Alexa and Charlie. EFE

Italian celebrity chef Massimo Bottura is confident that gastronomy will trigger a new ethics in the world post-pandemic, the brains behind Osteria Francesca, one of the best restaurants in the world, told Efe.

Bottura is optimistic about the reopening of restaurants, and despite all the difficulties the sector will face he is confident it will rebound.