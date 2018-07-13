France midfielder Blaise Matuidi during a press conference in the New Jerusalem Museum in Istra, outside Moscow, Russia, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

France midfielder Blaise Matuidi during a press conference in the New Jerusalem Museum in Istra, outside Moscow, Russia, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

France midfielder Blaise Matuidi said Friday the upcoming FIFA World Cup final clash with Croatia would be the most important match of his life.

On Tuesday, France secured a spot in the World Cup final for the third time with a 1-0 victory over Belgium, thanks to defender Samuel Umtiti's header off a corner in the 51st minute.

"This is the match of our life, pressure is there, but it should be positive and not inhibit us," Juventus' Matuidi said in a press conference.

"We are facing this final in a different way. We hope to play a great match and win," he added.

France won its first - and so far, only - World Cup in 1998, when head coach Didier Deschamps was the captain of the host nation's squad.

In Sunday's final, France will face Croatia, which defeated England 2-1 in an extra-time thriller on Wednesday to become the second-smallest nation in history to reach the World Cup final.