Argentina's Leonardo Mayer in action during his men's singles second round match against Spain's Fernando Verdasco at the 2018 Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Argentina's Leonardo Mayer on Wednesday reached the Madrid Open third round with a surprisingly routine 6-2, 6-1 victory over Spaniard Fernando Verdasco.

In a battle of unseeded players, the 45th ranked Mayer staved off all three break points he faced and earned a pair of service breaks in each set to take the match in one hour and 10 minutes.

The 37th-ranked Verdasco, runner-up earlier this year at the Rio Open and a quarter-finalist at the Madrid Open in 2009 and 2012, had never lost to Mayer in four previous matches.

Mayer will next take on either Russia's Evgeny Donskoy or second-seeded Germany Alexander Zverev in the third round.