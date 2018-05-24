Texas Rangers beat the New York Yankees 12-10 Wednesday with the help of homers by designated hitter Nomar Mazara and first baseman Ronald Guzman.
Mazara (11) hit a two-run homer in the fourth innings with one runner on base against Yankees starting pitcher C C Sabathia, while Guzman (5) followed suit, with two outs in the inning.
Puerto Rican relief pitcher Alex Claudio (2-2) also shined for the Rangers, allowing just one hit and striking out three hitters in an inning and two thirds.
The Yankees were beaten despite hitting four homers, one each by shortstop Didi Gregorius (11), first baseman Neil Walker, Venezuelan second baseman Gleyber Torres (8) and outfielder Aaron Judge (13).
Torres hit the ball out of the park in the fifth innings against Texas opening pitcher Doug Fister with two runners on base, with one out in the inning.
Yankees pitcher David Robertson (3-2) allowed a hit and two runs in two-thirds of an inning.