Former United States President George H.W. Bush (C) watches the game between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, USA, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

New York Yankees player Aaron Judge catches a fly ball in the outfield during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, USA, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia walks off the field after giving up a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, USA, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Texas Rangers player Ronald Guzman (C) celebrates a three run home run against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, USA, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

New York Yankees player Gleyber Torres (L) celebrates a three run home run with teammates during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, USA, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Texas Rangers beat the New York Yankees 12-10 Wednesday with the help of homers by designated hitter Nomar Mazara and first baseman Ronald Guzman.

Mazara (11) hit a two-run homer in the fourth innings with one runner on base against Yankees starting pitcher C C Sabathia, while Guzman (5) followed suit, with two outs in the inning.

Puerto Rican relief pitcher Alex Claudio (2-2) also shined for the Rangers, allowing just one hit and striking out three hitters in an inning and two thirds.

The Yankees were beaten despite hitting four homers, one each by shortstop Didi Gregorius (11), first baseman Neil Walker, Venezuelan second baseman Gleyber Torres (8) and outfielder Aaron Judge (13).

Torres hit the ball out of the park in the fifth innings against Texas opening pitcher Doug Fister with two runners on base, with one out in the inning.

Yankees pitcher David Robertson (3-2) allowed a hit and two runs in two-thirds of an inning.