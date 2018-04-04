Australian rider Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) on Wednesday won the final sprint of stage three at the 2018 Tour of the Basque Country cycling race, while Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) retained a slim eight-second overall lead after coming in sixth.
McCarthy beat out Belarus's Alexandr Riabushenko (UAE Team Emirates) and Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) after a rainy 184.8-kilometer route between the northern Spanish towns of Bermeo and Valdegovia.
In the overall ranking, Alaphilippe continues to wear the leader's yellow jersey, followed by Slovenia's Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Spanish riders Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) and Mikel Landa (Movistar).