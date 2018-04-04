Australian rider Jay McCarthy (L) of Bora hansgrohe sprints to win the third stage of the Tour of the Basque Country cycling race, over 184.8km between Bermeo and Valdegovia, Basque Country, Spain, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID AGUILAR

Australian rider Jay McCarthy of Bora hansgrohe celebrates on the podium after winning the third stage of the Tour of the Basque Country cycling race, over 184.8km between Bermeo and Valdegovia, Basque Country, Spain, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID AGUILAR

Australian rider Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) on Wednesday won the final sprint of stage three at the 2018 Tour of the Basque Country cycling race, while Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) retained a slim eight-second overall lead after coming in sixth.

McCarthy beat out Belarus's Alexandr Riabushenko (UAE Team Emirates) and Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) after a rainy 184.8-kilometer route between the northern Spanish towns of Bermeo and Valdegovia.

In the overall ranking, Alaphilippe continues to wear the leader's yellow jersey, followed by Slovenia's Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Spanish riders Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) and Mikel Landa (Movistar).