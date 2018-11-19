Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (C) runs for a big gain after the catch in the first half during the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in Carson, USA, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER JONELEIT

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay rushes for a touchdown in the second half during the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in Carson, USA, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER JONELEIT

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (C-R) makes a touchdown reception in the second half during the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in Carson, USA, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER JONELEIT

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (C) celebrates after his long first down completion during the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in Carson, USA, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER JONELEIT

Kicker Brandon McManus scored a 34-yard field goal in the last seconds of regular time on Sunday and helped the Denver Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers 23-22, breaking a six-game winning streak by the Chargers.

The Broncos (4-6), second-last in the West division standings of the American Football Conference, managed to nose ahead in the closing moments of the game thanks to Mcmanus' FG.

Denver quarterback Case Keenum was 19 of 32 for 205 yards.

The Chargers (7-3) were beaten after a six-match winning streak and are placed second in the AFC West standings.

Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers was 28 of 43 for 401 yards, including two touchdown passes and two interceptions.