The silletero Juan David Gallego with his display in the 64th edition of the Flower Fair at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin, Colombia, 22 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Silleteros parade in the 64th edition of the Flower Fair at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin, Colombia, 22 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Medellín’s traditional Silleteros Parade regained its soul on Sunday when dozens of vendors paraded in the Colombian city to close the annual Flower Fair.

This year there was no return to the streets for the growers, who carried traditional wooden frames on their backs adorned with flowers. The pandemic again prevented it, as it did in 2020.

However, flower vendors flocked to the capital of Antioquia to enchant the crowds in an historic edition of the event, with a soccer stadium as the scene of their reunion with spectators.

"Without an audience we are nothing," said silletero Miguel Ángel Soto, who in the early morning left Piedras Gordas to tell the world through his flowers that "Medellín is flourishing again."