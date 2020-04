An Aymara woman wash her hands before entering a traditional medicine chamber, where they use eucalyptus, chamomile and huira huira plants, which have 'expectorant' qualities and help the airways in El Alto, Bolivia, 23 April 2020. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Medicinal plants widely used by ancestral or traditional doctors in Bolivia are being used in steam chambers to strengthen the immune system in the midst of the health emergency caused by COVID-19.

Plants such as eucalyptus, chamomile and huira huira, which are believed to have expectorant qualities and help the respiratory tract, are used in these chambers, said Felipe Quilla, Bolivia's acting deputy minister of traditional medicine, in an interview with EFE. EFE-EPA