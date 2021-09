Huang Xinyi, owner and main instructor of Creative Shelter, is reflected in a gong she strikes as she leads a session in Shanghai, China, 01 September 2021 (issued 06 September 2021). EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Clients meditate and sleep in Creative Shelter during the session while Huang Xinyi owner and main instructor produces meditation sounds in Shanghai, China, 01 September 2021 (issued 06 September 2021). EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

With work-related stress on the rise in China, young people are beginning to incorporate the Buddhist practice of meditation in their daily lives.

Intense competition at workplace, endless hours at the office and increasing costs of living in large Chinese cities, apart from the Covid-19 pandemic since last year, are responsible for nearly 35 percent of people in China facing psychological issues, according to a study by the Shanghai Mental Health Center.EFE

vec/sc