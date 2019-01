Daniil Medvedev (C) of Russia signs autographs for fans after his round three men's singles match against David Goffin of Belgium at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Russia's Daniil Medvedev defeated Belgium's David Goffin 6-2,7-6(3),6-3 in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

After defeating Milos Raonic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the earlier round, Medvedev routed Goffin without losing a single set.

Medvedev will now advance to the fourth round in his third appearance at the Australian Open.

He will now play against either Novak Djokovic or Denis Shapovalov.

