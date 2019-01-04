Milos Raonic of Canada in action during his quarter-final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/GLENN HUNT

Fourth-seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Friday had to rally from a one set deficit to defeat big-serving Milos Raonic of Canada 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-4 and qualify for the semifinal of the Brisbane International.

Medvedev found a way to save all eight break points he faced and although he saw a total of 29 aces getting past him over the two-hour-and-nine-minute match, he managed to break Raonic's serve twice.

Both players held serve through the first set, although the Russian player faced three set points in the 10th game, but he eventually lost the set in a tie break a couple of games later.

Hoping to extend his first-tournament appearance, Medvedev broke Raonic's serve at the beginning of the second set and sent on to draw level.

It was in the ninth game of the third set when Medvedev earned his second service break - half of what he created - which proved to be decisive as the Russian player held his following serve to post his second win over Raonic in their second career match.

Next up for Medvedev will be either Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Alex de Minaur, the only Australian left in the tournament.

The other semifinal match pits Frenchman Jeremy Chardy against Kei Nishikori of Japan.