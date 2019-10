Britain's Meghan (2-R), the Duchess of Sussex, is met by Nondumiso Nsibande (R) as she arrives to join discussion about gender based violence during her visit to the 'act!onaid' organization in Johannesburg, South Africa, 01 October 2019. EFE/EPA/MARK LARGE / POOL

Britain's Meghan (C), the Duchess of Sussex, is presented flowers by eight years old Luyanda (3-L, red dress), during her visit to the 'act!onaid' organization to join discussion about gender based violence in Johannesburg, South Africa 01 October 2019. EFE/EPA/MARK LARGE / POOL

Britain's Meghan (C), Duchess of Sussex, meets academics and students during a roundtable discussion on female access to higher education with the Association of Commonwealth Universities during a visit to the University of Johannesburg, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 01 October 2019. EFE/EPA/IAN VOGLER / POOL

Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, smiles during a visit to the University of Johannesburg, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 01 October 2019. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Meghan Markle highlighted the importance of education for gender equality in a visit to the University of Johannesburg on Tuesday.

"When a women is empowered it changes absolutely everything in the community," she said during a meeting with academics and students.