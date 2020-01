One of the gates to the Meiji Shrine, which was one of the few elements that escaped the US bombing during World War II in Tokyo, Japan on Jan. 17, 2020 (issued Jan. 21, 2020). EFE/AGUSTIN DE GRACIA

The Meiji Shrine this year celebrates 100 years since its foundation as a religious center dedicated to Emperor Meiji, the figure from 1868 who brought Japan out of isolation, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 18, 2020 (issued Jan. 21, 2020). EFE/AGUSTIN DE GRACIA

The main building of the Meiji Shrine, where the faithful come to present their prayers, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 18, 2020 (issued Jan. 21, 2020). EFE/AGUSTIN DE GRACIA

Much of the Meiji Shrine complex was destroyed by some 1,600 bombs dropped during World War II, and took 13 years to rebuild, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 18, 2020 (issued Jan. 21, 2020). EFE/AGUSTIN DE GRACIA

Japan is marking 100 years since the founding of the famous Meiji Shrine, which honors the memory of an era that ended the country’s isolation and remembers the destruction it suffered during World War II.

Meiji Jingu is one of the most visited Shinto centers for tourists in the heart of Tokyo, but for the Japanese, it is the symbol of a time of change in the country’s history and also the wounds of the war. EFE-EPA