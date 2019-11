An undated photo shows some of the more than 1,000 followers of a Christian faith founded in China who live in exile in South Korea. EFE FILE/FARAHNAZ KARIMY

Members of Christian faith persecuted in China suffer in S. Korea exile

Brother Zhongcheng and his family have been torn apart by his faith in a Christian religious group.

As a result, his wife left him. His brother and brother-in-law were detained. Other family members were routinely cowed. Then one day, his preadolescent son committed suicide.