People line up for Covid-19 test in a residential community under lockdown in Shanghai, China, 14 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A security member in protective gear walks a dog of quarantined people in a residential community under lockdown in Shanghai, China, 14 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A woman walks after Covid-19 test in a residential community under lockdown in Shanghai, China, 14 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Large-scale lockdowns and tight restrictions in place to keep coronavirus in check are piling severe pressure on Chinese workers and volunteers, to the point that a healthcare official in Shanghai has committed suicide.

Infection rates released by authorities are the highest in two years.

Some 29,411 infections in mainland China were registered in the past 24 hours, 26,391 of them are showing no symptoms; however, Beijing does not count the asymptomatic carriers of the virus in its tally of confirmed cases.EFE

vec/smq/mp