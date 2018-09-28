Mercedes on Friday dominated the second free practice for the Russian Formula One Grand Prix with British driver Lewis Hamilton leading his Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas.
The four-time world champion posted a time of one minute, 33.385 seconds, bouncing back from the third spot in the first free practice earlier in the day, just 0.199s ahead of Bottas.
Red Bull was the second fastest team during the afternoon session, with Dutch driver Max Verstappen coming third, 0.442s off the pace, followed by Australia's Daniel Ricciardo.
Both drivers, however, are set to be dropped to the back of the grid for Sunday's race as a penalty for exceeding the engine change limit.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who set the pace in the first free practice, came fifth, ahead of his Finnish teammate Kimi Raikkonen.