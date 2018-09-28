British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (C) of Mercedes AMG GP leaves his car during the second practice session at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi, Russia, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Yuri Kochetkov

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the second practice session at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi, Russia, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Srdjan Suki

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the second practice session at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi, Russia, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Srdjan Suki

Mercedes on Friday dominated the second free practice for the Russian Formula One Grand Prix with British driver Lewis Hamilton leading his Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas.

The four-time world champion posted a time of one minute, 33.385 seconds, bouncing back from the third spot in the first free practice earlier in the day, just 0.199s ahead of Bottas.

Red Bull was the second fastest team during the afternoon session, with Dutch driver Max Verstappen coming third, 0.442s off the pace, followed by Australia's Daniel Ricciardo.

Both drivers, however, are set to be dropped to the back of the grid for Sunday's race as a penalty for exceeding the engine change limit.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who set the pace in the first free practice, came fifth, ahead of his Finnish teammate Kimi Raikkonen.