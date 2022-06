Performers take the subway to the 40th annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade in the Brooklyn borough of New York on 18 June 2022. EFE/EPA/YUKI IWAMURA

People watch the 40th annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade in the Brooklyn borough of New York on 18 June 2022. EFE/EPA/YUKI IWAMURA

Performers practice before the 40th annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade in the Brooklyn borough of New York on 18 June 2022. EFE/EPA/YUKI IWAMURA

Dressed up as pirates, sailors, sea creatures and - of course - mermaids, some 3,000 people took part here Saturday in the 40th Mermaid Parade on Coney Island, back after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Laura, a 60-year-old breast cancer survivor who has been participating in the event for 30 years, told Efe that she finds n the parade "rejuvenating."