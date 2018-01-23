Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts after her defeat against Elise Mertens of Belgium during their quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Elise Mertens of Belgium in action during her quarter final match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Elise Mertens (L) of Belgium and Elina Svitolina (R) of Ukraine greet each other at the net after their quarter final match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Elise Mertens of Belgium in action ahead of her win against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Belgium's Elise Mertens on Tuesday stunned fourth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-4, 6-0 to reach the Australian Open semifinals.

The 22-year-old took just one hour and 13 minutes to keep her dream alive at her maiden Australian Open, the season's first Grand Slam event.

"I have no words, I don't know what to say," Mertens said. "I have so many mixed emotions. I gave it all today, I fought. I got a little stress at the end so I played my game and it went well today."

Mertens hit 26 winners and broke Svitolina's serve five times out of nine on her way to the convincing straight sets victory.

The Belgian is due to play either world No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark or Spain's Carla Suarez, world No. 39, in the semifinal.