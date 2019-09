US actress Meryl Streep poses at a photocall for 'The Laundromat' during the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 01 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

British actor Gary Oldman (R), US director Steven Soderbergh (L) and US actress Meryl Streep pose at a photocall for 'The Laundromat' during the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 01 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

US actress Meryl Streep poses at a photocall for 'The Laundromat' during the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 01 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Meryl Streep has praised the work done by the 300 journalists who investigated the Panama Papers scandal, the theme at the center of the black comedy The Laundromat.

“This is an entertaining, flash, funny way of telling a very, very dark…joke that’s being played on all of us,” she said Sunday at the Venice Film Festival, where the Netflix production had its world premiere.